Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj route on horseback from Andalusia to Mecca

AP |
Jun 07, 2025 02:01 AM IST

Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj route on horseback from Andalusia to Mecca

CAIRO — Three Spanish pilgrims performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia rode on horseback to Mecca, traveling thousands of kilometers in snow and rain and along a path they said had not been trekked for more than 500 years.

Abdelkader Harkassi Aidi, Tarek Rodriguez and Abdallah Rafael Hernandez Mancha set out from southern Spain in October, riding through France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Syria and Jordan to arrive in Saudi Arabia in May.

It was an emotional moment for the trio when they reached Mecca. No pilgrim had traveled this way since 1491, they said.

Harkassi said the group's path from Spain took them across about 8,000 kilometers before they reached the Kaaba, the black cube structure in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

“We had crossed so many kilometers to be there and Allah had replied to our wish,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday from Arafat, southeast of Mecca. "We were in front of the Kaaba and had the opportunity to touch it. So, that 8,000 kilometers became nothing.”

During their monthslong journey they came across scenic stretches of nature and historical landmarks in Syria, including the Aleppo Citadel and the Umayyad Mosque.

They also found an old railway track built during the time of the Ottoman Empire that connected Istanbul to Saudi Arabia. They followed it for days to help guide them to the desert kingdom.

But there were challenges, too. They lost their horses in Bosnia, only to find them later in a landmine zone. Nobody could fetch the horses because of the explosives, but the animals eventually made it out of the area unharmed, Harkassi said.

The human element of the trip was the most valuable for the team, he added.

“When we didn’t have anything, people helped us with our horses, with our food, they gave us money. When our assistance car got broken, they fixed it for us," Harkassi said. "People have been incredible. I think it’s proof that Muslims are united, that the one ummah that every Muslim longs for is a reality."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / World News / US News / Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj route on horseback from Andalusia to Mecca
