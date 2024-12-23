Sriram Krishnan reacts to being tapped as Donald Trump's AI advisor: ‘Honored’

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Indian-American internet entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as senior policy advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani (left) with Indian-origin entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan (right). (X/@sriramk)

The 41-year-old acknowledged the offer to be a part of the incoming administration and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity through a post on X.

"I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks . Thank you @realDonaldTrump for this opportunity,” Krishnan wrote on social media.

Earlier, Donald Trump had shared a post on the Truth Social platform, saying that Sriram Krishnan will serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

"Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI, and help shape and coordinate A.l. policy across Government, including working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure," he said in his announcement post.

A look at the life and works of Sriram Krishnan

As per his own website, Sriram Krishnan was a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz till recently and a personal investor in over two dozen companies including SpaceX, Figma and Scale.ai.

Before getting into all of that, he previously led organizations at Meta, Twitter/X and Microsoft.

Krishnan has a Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College. The college is affiliated to Anna University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Krishnan and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy also have their own podcast show called "The Aarthi and Sriram Show." The couple hosts it all.

The new AI policy adviser will join an administration that will be sworn in on January 20. The new Trump cabinet seems to have two things about it, the number of Indian Americans and billionaires in it.