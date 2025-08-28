Aug 28 - Enhanced Games has launched an anti-trust lawsuit against World Aquatics, USA Swimming and the World Anti-Doping Agency for up to $800 million, alleging an illegal campaign to "crush" the event which allows athletes to use banned drugs. Swimming-Enhanced Games sues World Aquatics, USA Swimming for up to $800 million

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accuses the defendants of violating the Sherman Act by pressuring athletes, coaches and support staff to boycott the Enhanced Games.

Enhanced Games is seeking over $200 million in damages an amount it said could rise to more than $800 million after trebling and punitive awards and is also pursuing injunctive relief.

Global swimming governing body World Aquatics, USA Swimming and WADA did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

WADA labelled Enhanced Games a "dangerous and irresponsible concept" in May after Las Vegas was confirmed as host of the 2026 event, while World Aquatics said it was "a circus, built on shortcuts".

World Aquatics introduced a new by-law in June to prevent athletes and officials who endorse doping from competing or holding any positions after a Greek swimmer supported by Enhanced Games 'broke' a world record.

Enhanced Games president and founder Aron D'Souza said the by-law was a thinly veiled attempt to strong-arm the swimming community into boycotting the event.

"They’re holding elite swimmers and support staff hostage, threatening lifetime bans from Olympic events – all without a single anti-doping violation," D’Souza said in a statement.

"To claim this is about protecting the ‘integrity’ or ‘health and safety’ of athletes is utter hypocrisy.”

Enhanced Games organisers say they will protect athletes while using technology and science to enhance their strength and speed, unlocking a new level of "superhuman" performances.

The Games in Las Vegas has swimming, athletics and weightlifting on the programme.

