Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taiwan March exports hit monthly record ahead of Trump tariffs

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2025 02:29 PM IST

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1):CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Taiwan March exports hit monthly record ahead of Tru

*

Taiwan March exports hit monthly record ahead of Trump tariffs
Taiwan March exports hit monthly record ahead of Trump tariffs

Exports 18.6% y/y vs 8.45% forecast in Reuters poll

*

Exports hit monthly record of $45.97 billion

*

Exports to China 12.6% y/y

*

Exports to U.S. 39.9% y/y

*

Taiwan sees uncertainty in geopolitics, Trump tariff policy

TAIPEI, - Taiwan's exports rose more than expected in March to a record level as customers placed orders ahead of expectations of U.S. tariffs, with uncertainty over global trade policy clouding the outlook.

Exports jumped 18.6% from the same month a year ago to $45.97 billion, the finance ministry said on Thursday, topping a forecast of 8.45% in a Reuters poll, though off February's 31.5% gain, making March the 17th consecutive month of gains.

Trump announced a 90-day pause for most of his planned new tariffs on Wednesday.

Taiwan firms such as TSMC,, the world's largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple , Nvidia and other tech companies.

March exports benefited from strong artificial intelligence demand and as customers placed orders in advance in expectation of the U.S. tariff measures, the ministry said in a statement, adding the performance was "an unprecedented surge".

Still, while the ministry said Taiwan exports could maintain their momentum, uncertainty remains over the U.S. tariffs, along with geopolitical risks and the steps other countries take in response.

For April, the ministry expects exports to be in a range from flat to an increase of 5% on year, though it said that does not take into account the tariff factor.

In March, Taiwan's exports to the United States rose 39.9% year-on-year to $12.752 billion, versus a 65.6% surge in the prior month.

Exports to China, Taiwan's biggest trading partner, climbed 12.6%, after rising 27.9% in February.

Taiwan's total exports of electronic components climbed 19.3% in February on the year to $17.527 billion, with semiconductor exports up 20.6%.

Imports rose 28.8% to $42.62 billion, higher than economists' forecasts of a gain of 14.0%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Taiwan March exports hit monthly record ahead of Trump tariffs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On