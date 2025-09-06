The Football Coach Who Took a $1 Million Pay Cut

Not long ago, college football coaches on the hot seat had few options to reverse their fortunes.

They could hire new assistants. They could hope to land a star recruit. They could beg some of the most irrational fans in sports for patience.

But in the lightspeed evolution of college sports, football coaches now have a brand new tool at their disposal to fix an ailing team: their own money.

Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, whose Sooners face a crucial top-20 matchup against Michigan on Saturday, recently became the latest high-profile coach to divert some of the millions he makes in salary toward his own players.

Venables, under pressure after an underwhelming 6-7 record last year, explained why he redirected $1 million of what would have been his $8.55 million paycheck to his roster.

“I did it because I think it was the right thing to do,” Venables said. “And I want to help Oklahoma be a winner.”

College athletes have been able to earn endorsement money from their name, image and likeness for a few years now. But as of this summer, in the wake of a massive antitrust settlement, schools can now share up to $20.5 million of their own revenues directly with athletes.

For coaches, the change means they can have an immediate impact on attracting and retaining player talent by reaching into their own wallets.

Venables noted that he made sure his $1 million was paid by July 1, when revenue-sharing officially kicked in. That let Oklahoma “take care of the guys in our locker room first and foremost, then get the guys that we needed,” he said.

The Sooners’ most crucial offseason acquisition was John Mateer, a multi-threat quarterback from Washington State who is charged with energizing an Oklahoma offense that ranked 113th last season. So far, so good: Mateer opened the season by going 30 for 37 with 392 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as the Sooners breezed past Illinois State.

Venables isn’t the only coach using some of his own pay to lift his team.

Last December, LSU’s Brian Kelly pledged up to $1 million in matching funds to the school’s AD Excellence Fund for donations made to a school booster collective. Kelly’s move came soon after his Tigers had finished the regular season a disappointing 8-4.

Kelly’s donation was a sharp reversal from spring 2024, when he declared that LSU was “not in the market of buying players.”

That attitude quickly changed following LSU’s loss of quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 high school recruit, who was committed to the Tigers before flipping to Michigan.

“In this new model, you have to be able to adapt to current circumstances,” Kelly said. “Certainly, that was one big one that we had to address and adapt to.”

So far, his new way of thinking has paid off in a big way. Donors gave $3 million to LSU’s effort, boosting the team’s recruiting ranking and helping bankroll what Kelly said is an $18 million football roster this season. Bolstered by transfers, No. 9 LSU took down No. 4 Clemson 17-10 on Saturday.

Florida State is coming out of a much rougher stretch than LSU—the Seminoles were a disastrous 2-10 last season. In the offseason, $10 million-a-year FSU coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-time contribution of $4.5 million to help launch a school fund ahead of anticipated revenue sharing with athletes.

Novell said he “wanted to be proactive in my financial assistance through this time of transition as we all push forward to get back to the standard of Florida State football.”

The Seminoles also have seen spectacular early returns from their coach’s giveback: They started the season unranked, but upset No. 8 Alabama last weekend, 31-17.

Fans of Oklahoma State are hoping for similar results after coach Mike Gundy restructured his contract with the Cowboys. Days after OSU’s 3-9 campaign last year, the worst of Gundy’s 20-year tenure, he agreed to a reworked deal that cut his pay by $1 million and steered it toward athletes.

Not that the Cowboys are now flush with cash. This week Gundy all but pleaded poverty in the face of OSU’s next opponent, preseason No. 7 Oregon.

“We spent around $7 million over the last three years,” Gundy said, “and I think Oregon spent close to $40 [million] last year alone.”

Despite Gundy’s $1 million donation, Ducks coach Dan Lanning didn’t have much sympathy for his opposite number.

“If you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better be invested in winning,” he said. “And we spend to win.”

