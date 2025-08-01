The Latest Weapons Against Wolves: AC/DC and Scarlett Johansson

MACDOEL, Calif.—The forensics team piled out of pickup trucks and fanned into the woods to hunt for clues behind a cold-blooded killing.

“It is like a wildlife CSI we are doing,” said Dustin Ranglack, a USDA predator researcher, kneeling to inspect fresh paw prints that led to a pasture where hundreds of cows were nervously grazing.

A calf had been devoured by a wolf a night earlier and now the team planned to try and find the culprit—using a drone to scare it away with AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” among other sounds.

Once endangered gray wolves are terrorizing livestock herds across the American West, like the one on the Prather Ranch here near the Oregon border where owners Jim and Mary Rickert figure they have lost as many as 40 calves to the voracious carnivores in just the past year.

“It’s basically like driving through Burger King, easy pickings for them,” said Mary, 73.

The wolf population has swelled since they were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park in 1995. Attacks on cattle and sheep have soared, with ranchers often unable to harm the predators because of their endangered status.

Riding to the rescue are drone cowhands, whose quadcopters have thermal cameras that can reveal any wolf lurking in the darkness and bathe it in a spotlight. A loudspeaker broadcasts alarming sounds like fireworks, gunshots and people arguing. One recording is of the fight between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the movie “Marriage Story.”

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” said Paul Wolf (that’s really his name), a USDA district supervisor in Oregon, who has led operations for a federal study of wolf hazing with drones since 2022.

The drones were deployed in the Klamath Basin of southern Oregon after 11 cows were killed by wolves there in a 20-day period. Over the next 85 days when drones were on patrol, only two were killed.

There were some wrinkles to iron out. The first time a wolf was detected using a drone, video showed it making a dog-like bow as if to play.

The next time, a speaker was added through which the pilot could bark commands, startling them back into the woods.

Wolf said one pilot was chasing a wolf when his drone, which cost as much as $20,000, crashed into a tree. “It ripped a thermal camera right off,” he said.

And battery life was problematic. Since the drones can fly only for about 20 minutes, they sometimes had to return to base before they could thwart an attack.

Butch Wampler, who helps run 1,500 head of cattle near Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park, said a drone once tried to frighten some wolves latched onto the back of a steer when it had to turn back for a recharge.

“They didn’t kill the steer, but we had to put the steer down the next day because he was wounded,” Wampler said.

Wolf and his team upgraded to a model that could get back into action faster by doing a battery “hot swap” without having to be turned off. One night recently, they rolled up in three trucks on a ranch north of Klamath Falls. They were on the lookout for a wayward wolf from California with the collar CA102 that had been tied to two cow kills, which team member Lori McCurdy had detected the night before using an antenna.

Ranch co-owner Wendy Gauthier said she appreciates the help. “It lets me sleep at night because my husband and I are the main ones who take care of the cattle,” said Gauthier, 53.

CA102 didn’t turn up that night, but the next day the team of six rendezvoused at a hotel for a 40-mile drive to the Prather Ranch in California where there had been a report of a calf kill the previous night.

“There’s a good chance they’re going to be back today,” Wolf said as the group arrived and set up for an all-nighter.

The herd dozed amid croaking frogs as team members took turns at the controls of a drone they kept on patrol.

“Now we hurry up and wait,” said the 50-year-old Wolf, settling into a camp chair around 10 p.m. and swatting mosquitoes.

Just after 2 a.m., Wolf and a cohort picked up the signal of a radio collared wolf. It was close. Wolf held an antenna in the air as he tried to pinpoint its location. It was in the forest bordering the ranch, where he had noticed a trail and paw prints earlier that day.Wildlife biologist Colby McAdams was scanning the tree line when he spotted the bright white silhouette of a wolf on the dark screen of his drone controller. It was crossing the field toward the cattle.

McAdams’ drone hovered over the wolf as it approached, a spotlight illuminating the sleek gray animal. It darted out of the light, but McAdams kept the drone following closely behind.

“Hey get out of here! Get!” McAdams sternly yelled to the wolf via the microphone on his drone’s controller.“You see him? He totally responded to it!” said Wolf.

The wolf ran back into the trees. McAdams continued to follow it, when he noticed another spot of movement. A second wolf.McAdams played Five Finger Death Punch’s song “Blue on Black” as he used the drone to push the two wolves further into the forest.“Well, we probably saved a calf today,” said Wolf.

The Rickerts said they were grateful, but dubious how effective the drones will be once the wolves get used to them. “Hopefully they’re gonna be successful,” said 77-year-old Jim Rickert, “but I’m kinda betting on the wolves, truth be known.”

Write to Jim Carlton at Jim.Carlton@wsj.com