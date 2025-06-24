New Delhi, The US has increased enforcement of immigration laws, and violators will face detention, deportation and permanent consequences for future visa eligibility, the country's embassy here said on Tuesday. Those who enter US illegally will face jail time, deportation: Embassy

In a brief statement, the US Embassy also warned that those who enter the country illegally will face jail time and deportation.

The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.

"The United States has increased enforcement of immigration laws and removal of illegal aliens. Illegal entry into the United States will lead to detention, deportation, and permanent consequences for future visa eligibility," it said.

"Those who enter the United States illegally will face jail time and deportation. Embarking on a costly and dangerous journey will land you in jail or back in your homeland with a permanent mark on your record," the statement said.

It comes against the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

The US Embassy here on Monday said that all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to "public" to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the US under its law.

The embassy had also said since 2019, the US has required visa applicants to provide "social media identifiers" on immigrant and non-immigrant visa application forms.

The embassy on June 19 had said that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right", and its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued and authorities may revoke it if one breaks the law.

The embassy had also said that using illegal drugs or breaking any US laws while on a student or visitor visa can make one ineligible for future US visa.

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India also issued statements, underlining that while people travelling legally to America were welcome, illegal entry or abuse of visas won't be tolerated by the country.

The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US", its embassy here had said on June 16.

The US Embassy had also said the United States has "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and others who do so.

