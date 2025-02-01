LOS ANGELES — Colorful dancing bears during cocktails. Tie-dye clothing mixed with black-tie. Oh yeah, the Grateful Dead was in the house to kick off Grammy weekend. Tie-dye and dancing bears: Grammy weekend begins with Grateful Dead honored as Persons of the Year

The legendary jam band was honored for its musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares Persons of the Year on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards.

The band's iconic skull logo was prominent in the ever-changing graphics on stage. Their well-known dancing bears posed for photos with attendees.

Devoted Deadhead Andy Cohen hosted the 2 1/2-hour show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. He recounted convincing his parents to let him drive from St. Louis to Wisconsin to catch his first Dead concert as a teenager.

“I venture to say they are the great American band," Cohen said. "What a wonder they are.”

So what if the Dead owns just two Grammys, for lifetime achievement in 2007 and best music film in 2018. They made their mark with a unique style and long improvisations blending such genres as rock, blues, jazz, folk and psychedelia.

“Longevity was never a major concern of ours,” 77-year-old guitarist Bob Weir said, drawing laughs. “Spreading joy through the music was all we ever really had in mind and we got plenty of that done.”

Drummer Mickey Hart paid homage to the band's free-spirited fans.

“The Deadheads have kept the dream alive for 60 years now and continue to take this music into the next century,” he said. “Before the world even knew what to make of us, our community lifted us up and kept us going. Without support there would be no Grateful Dead.”

Actor Woody Harrelson told a few long-winded tales about his adventures with the band, including “going drugless to Thailand with Bobby, which is not easy for either of us.”

Weir and Hart were joined onstage to accept the award by three of their bandmates’ offspring: Grahame Lesh, Trixie Garcia and Justin Kreutzmann.

Lesh’s father, Phil, died in October at age 84. Garcia’s father, Jerry, died in 1995 at age 53. Kreutzmann’s father, Bill, didn’t attend and instead gave his thanks in a video message.

Grahame Lesh was busy all night playing guitar as part of the backing band led by musical director Don Was. He sang with The War on Drugs during “Box of Rain,” composed by his father.

Weir opened the show on guitar backed by an orchestra. They soon gave way to The War and Treaty performing “Samson and Delilah” with Stewart Copeland and Mick Fleetwood taking turns on drum solos.

Technical difficulties briefly affected performances by My Morning Jacket and John Mayer, who rebounded for an extended jam with Was and Jeff Chimenti on “Terrapin Station.” Hart kept looking offstage as he drummed during Dead & Company's finale of “Sugar Magnolia” and “Touch of Grey” until a technician appeared to bring him in-ear monitors.

Eaerlier, Hart was on his feet pumping his right arm to Sammy Hagar's version of “Loose Lucy.”

“Bobby, Mick, love you brothers,” Hagar said.

Two of the quieter moments were in-the-round performances by Norah Jones on “Ripple" and Bruce Hornsby doing “Standing on the Moon.”

Wynonna Judd performed “Ramble On Rose.”

“I love you Robert Weir,” she said from the stage. “You are my family of choice. You showed up when my momma died.”

Wearing a crown of red roses, Grammy nominee Sierra Ferrell teamed with Lukas Nelson on “It Must Have Been the Roses.”

Dwight Yoakam had the crowd on its feet dancing during “Truckin.'” Grammy nominee Noah Kahan sang “Friend of the Devil" featuring three guitars, banjo and bass.

Weir's wife, Natascha, and their daughters, Shala and Chloe, spent much of the night out of their seats dancing at their table near the stage.

Now in its 35th year, the dinner and auction raised money for programs and services supporting musicians in need with an emphasis this year on helping those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

“What we have here in Southern California these days is a rebuild that’s going to take some time and effort and an immense amount of teamwork,” Weir said. “My guess is it’s going to take a few years, but SoCal will be back stronger and shinier.”

MusiCares Executive Director Laura Segura said $9.3 million was raised with another $5.2 million in pledges during the dinner.

“It's unheard of for this gala,” she said.

