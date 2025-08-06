* Toxic algae bloom off South Australia devastates marine life, tourism

State Premier Malinauskas calls outbreak a 'natural disaster'

*

Outbreak spans 4,500 sq km, affects 400 marine species

*

State and federal governments allocate A$28 million for cleanup

SYDNEY, - A massive outbreak of toxic algae off South Australia, which has devastated hundreds of species of marine life and disrupted local tourism and fishing, is a "natural disaster," state Premier Peter Malinauskas said on Tuesday.

The algal bloom, first detected in March, spans an area 4,500 square km in size and has been aggravated by rising ocean temperatures, according to environment officials.

“There are over 400 different species of marine life that have been killed off or have had deaths as a result of this algal bloom,” Malinauskas told national broadcaster ABC’s News Breakfast program.

“This is a natural disaster and should be acknowledged as such.”

Malinauskas announced a A$14 million support package to tackle the outbreak, matching a package by the federal government. The combined A$28 million would assist with clean-up efforts, research, and business support.

The toxic bloom has been caused by overgrowth of the Karenia mikimotoi algal species, which affects fish gills and sucks oxygen out of the water as it decomposes, the state’s environment department said.

Contributing to its growth was a marine heatwave that started in 2024, when sea temperatures were about 2.5 degrees Celsius warmer than usual.

The bloom has impacted tourism and forced oyster and mussel farms to temporarily shut due to a waterborne toxin caused by the algae, local media said.

Over 13,850 dead animals, including sharks, rays and invertebrates, have been recorded by the public on the iNaturalist app.

Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt said on Monday the algal bloom was a "very serious environmental event," but stopped short of declaring it a national disaster, which would allow for greater federal support.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.