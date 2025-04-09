Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump administration backs off Nvidia's H20 chip crackdown after Mar-a-Lago dinner, NPR reports

Reuters |
Apr 09, 2025 10:53 PM IST

NVIDIA-CHINA-AI:Trump administration backs off Nvidia's H20 chip crackdown after Mar-a-Lago dinner, NPR reports

- The Trump administration has reversed course on plans to restrict exports of Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence chips to China after CEO Jensen Huang attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner last week, NPR reported on Wednesday.

Trump administration backs off Nvidia's H20 chip crackdown after Mar-a-Lago dinner, NPR reports
Trump administration backs off Nvidia's H20 chip crackdown after Mar-a-Lago dinner, NPR reports

The planned American export controls on the chips — the most advanced AI processor legally available in China under U.S. export controls — had been in the works for months, NPR reported, citing two sources, and were ready to be implemented as soon as this week.

The change in plans came after Nvidia promised the Trump administration new U.S. investments in AI data centers, the NPR report said.

The White House and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was considering tightening restrictions on the AI leader's sales of its H20 chips designed for the China market, Reuters had reported in January.

The idea to restrict shipments of those chips to China has been under consideration since Democratic former President Joe Biden's administration.

In February, Reuters exclusively reported a surge in orders for the H20, driven by booming demand for Chinese startup DeepSeek's low-cost AI models.

Chinese companies, including ByteDance, Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, have placed at least $16 billion in orders for Nvidia's H20 server chips in the first three months of the year, the Information reported last week.

Two U.S. lawmakers, Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, called for more restrictions on exports of Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips in late January.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Trump administration backs off Nvidia's H20 chip crackdown after Mar-a-Lago dinner, NPR reports
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On