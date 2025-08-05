Trump Administration to Require Bonds of Up to $15,000 for Travelers to Enter the US

The State Department may require travelers entering the U.S. from certain countries to post a bond of up to $15,000, a move aimed at deterring foreigners from overstaying their visas. PREMIUM The steep price of the bond could make entering the U.S. prohibitive for some.

Applicants for business and tourist visas from countries with high overstay rates would provide the funds to the U.S. Treasury and get them back if they exited before their visas expired, according to a notice published Monday outlining the yearlong pilot program.

The bond amount of between $5,000 and $15,000 would be determined by a State Department consular officer reviewing a visa application, unless the requirement is waived, according to the announcement in the Federal Register.

The program is a “key pillar of the Trump Administration’s foreign policy to protect the United States from the clear national security threat posed by visa overstays and deficient screening and vetting,” the notice said. The steep price of the bond could make entering the U.S. prohibitive for some would-be foreign travelers. The notice doesn’t outline which countries would be affected but said the department would announce the covered countries “no fewer than 15 days before the Pilot Program takes effect.” The requirement wouldn’t apply to most European countries as well as South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and other countries whose citizens don’t require U.S. visas for temporary visits. A State Department spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment on the program. Countries with some of the highest visa overstay rates in recent years include Afghanistan, Haiti, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Sudan and Myanmar, according to a Customs and Border Protection report to Congress last year. The State Department has in the past been reluctant to employ visa bonds because the “mechanics of posting, processing and discharging a bond are cumbersome,” according to the program announcement. The new program aims to test that notion “to inform any future decision concerning the possible use of visa bonds.” Write to Robbie Gramer at robbie.gramer@wsj.com

All Access.

One Subscription. Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines

to 100 year archives. E-Paper Full Archives Full Access to

HT App & Website Games Already subscribed? Login