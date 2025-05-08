* Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow revocation of migrants' legal status

Trump administration revoked 'parole' status for migrants

Program was aimed at reducing illegal border crossings

By Andrew Chung

May 8 - President Donald Trump's administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to intervene in its bid to revoke the temporary legal status granted by his predecessor Joe Biden to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants living in the United States.

The Justice Department requested that the justices put on hold Boston-based U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's order halting the administration's move to terminate the immigration "parole" granted to the migrants under Biden. The move is part of Trump's hardline approach to immigration.

The dispute involves immigration "parole," a form of temporary permission under American law to be in the United States for "urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit."

In a bid to reduce illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico, Biden starting in 2022 allowed Venezuelans who entered the United States by air to request a two-year parole if they passed security checks and had a U.S. financial sponsor. Biden, a Democrat, later expanded that process to Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

About 530,000 people were paroled through the policy, allowing them to live and work in the United States, before Trump returned to the presidency in January.

Trump, a Republican, called for the end of these programs in an executive order signed on January 20, his first day back in office. The Department of Homeland Security moved to terminate the programs in March, including cutting short the two-year parole grants for about 400,000 people.

The administration said revoking the parole status would make it easier to place the migrants in a fast-track deportation process known as "expedited removal."

The plaintiffs, a group of individuals granted parole and sponsors, sued administration officials claiming the government violated federal law governing the actions of agencies.

Talwani in April found that the law governing such parole did not allow for the program's blanket termination, instead requiring a case-by-case review. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put that decision on hold.

