Trump compared to ‘bull in a China shop’ as judge reinstates fired Hampton Dellinger; Who is he?

In a scathing attack against Donald Trump, a federal judge called out the US President by dubbing him a “bull in a China shop”. These remarks came as the judge reinstated special counsel Hampton Dellinger, whom the 47th US President terminated. Trump's predecessor Joe Biden hired Dellinger as special counsel. The Senate confirmed him last year for a five-year tenure.(AFP)

Dellinger was in charge of an office where government workers may report malfeasance and receive legal protection. Trump recently fired 17 inspectors general, who acted as independent regulators within federal agencies. The President has pledged to cut the government budget and shut down entire departments and agencies.

What to know about Hampton Dellinger's case

Joe Biden, Trump's predecessor, hired Dellinger as special counsel. The Senate confirmed him last year for a five-year tenure.

In an email to Dellinger, Sergio N. Gor, “Assistant to the President, Director of Presidential Personnel Office” stated on February 7, “I am writing to inform you on behalf of President Donald J. Trump that your position as Special Counsel of the US Office of Special Counsel is terminated, effective immediately,” Newsweek reported.

Following this, Dellinger filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, claiming that his termination was unlawful.

After reinstating Dellinger on February 12, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has called for a complete hearing on February 26.

Also Read: Elon Musk to secure massive $400mn govt deal, angry netizens blast Tesla CEO for ‘giving himself all the money’

A look at Amy Berman Jackson's order

In its ruling, the judge chastised the White House attorneys for arguing in her court that bringing Dellinger back would disturb the special counsel's office significantly.

“Defendants imply that it would be too disruptive to the business of the agency to have Special Counsel Dellinger resume his work. But any disruption to the work of the agency was occasioned by the White House. It's as if the bull in the china shop looked back over his shoulder and said, ‘What a mess!’”

Following the decision, Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger released a statement saying that he is thankful for the chance “to continue leading the Office of Special Counsel”. “I am resuming my work tonight,” he added.