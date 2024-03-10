Trump endorses South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace as she blasts ABC host over question on his ‘rape’ case

Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who was previously critical of Donald Trump, received the former President's endorsement on Saturday, which could boost her campaign for a third term. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced the endorsement for South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace.(X@NancyMace)

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced the endorsement for the South Carolina Republican.

"Nancy Mace worked hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of our record breaking win," Trump said in a statement.

"In Congress, she is fighting to Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, Uphold the Rule of Law, Stop Political Weaponization, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” he added, calling her a “strong conservative voice.”

Trump's support is crucial for Mace as she faces a primary battle this year in her Lowcountry 1st Congressional District. Moreover, Trump maintains a strong grip on the Republican base. She is being challenged by Catherine Templeton, a former contender for governor

In recent past, Mace and Trump shared a difficult bond. In 2022, Trump chose former state Rep. Katie Arrington over Mace in the Republican primary. However, Mace defeated Arrington with the support of Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor, who was competing against Trump in the presidential race. Haley recently suspended her presidential campaign.

In this year's South Carolina Republican presidential primary, Mace backed Trump over Haley and even campaigned for him.

Nancy Mace enraged on being challenged about her support to Trump

During ABC News' This Week, Nancy Mace reacted angrily when she was quizzed about her support to Trump after he was recently found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

"It's a shame that you will never feel, George," remarked Mace, who herself is a rape survivor. "And I'm not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I'm not going to do that."

Mace stated multiple times that Trump's case was "not a criminal court case." She also corrected ABC host George Stephanopoulos that Trump was convicted for sexual assault rather than rape.

"It was not a criminal court case, number one," she stated. "Number two, I live with shame. And you're asking me a question about my political choices, trying to shame me as a rape victim and I find it disgusting."

After her interview, Mace even took to her X account, where she lambasted Stephanopoulos for attempting to insult her as a rape victim.

"I was brought on to talk about 2024...instead Clinton crony turned fake journalist @Gstephanopoulos attacked me and tried to shame me as a rape victim. Gross," she wrote. In response, the ABC host said, "We'll let the viewers decide about that."