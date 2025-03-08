Menu Explore
Trump has scrapped $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University. Here's why

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 08, 2025 02:15 AM IST

Columbia University faces a $400 million funding cut from the Trump administration over claims of inaction against harassment of Jewish students.

On Friday, the Trump administration declared that it would revoke roughly $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University, citing the institution’s “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

This decision follows a recent announcement from the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which had informed Columbia that it would be conducting a “comprehensive review” of the university’s federal grants and contracts.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
