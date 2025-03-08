Trump has scrapped $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University. Here's why

Columbia University faces a $400 million funding cut from the Trump administration over claims of inaction against harassment of Jewish students.
On Friday, the Trump administration declared that it would revoke roughly $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University, citing the institution’s “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”
This decision follows a recent announcement from the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which had informed Columbia that it would be conducting a “comprehensive review” of the university’s federal grants and contracts.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}