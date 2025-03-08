Trump has scrapped $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University. Here's why

On Friday, the Trump administration declared that it would revoke roughly $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University, citing the institution’s “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

This decision follows a recent announcement from the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which had informed Columbia that it would be conducting a “comprehensive review” of the university’s federal grants and contracts.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}