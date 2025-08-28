By Steve Holland Trump holds Gaza policy meeting with Blair and Kushner, White House official says

WASHINGTON, - President Donald Trump was presiding over a policy meeting on the Gaza war on Wednesday with input from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, a senior White House official said.

Trump, top White House officials, Blair and Kushner were discussing all aspects of the Gaza issue, including escalating food aid deliveries, the hostage crisis, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters.

The official described the session as "simply a policy meeting," the type frequently held by Trump and his team.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, was a key White House adviser in Trump's first term on Middle East issues. Blair, who was prime minister during the 2003 Iraq war, has also been active on Middle East issues.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff previewed the meeting in an appearance on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" on Tuesday.

"It is a very comprehensive plan we are putting together on the next day and many people are going to see how robust it is and how well meaning it is and it reflects President Trump's humanitarian motives here," Witkoff said.

Trump had promised a quick end to the war in Gaza during last year's presidential campaign but a resolution has been elusive seven months into his second term.

Trump's term began with a ceasefire which lasted two months, until Israeli strikes killed around 400 Palestinians on March 18. More recently, images of starving Palestinians in Gaza, including children, have shocked the world and fed criticism of Israel over the deteriorating conditions.

“President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region. The White House has nothing additional to share on the meeting at this time," a second White House official said.

