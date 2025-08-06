Trump Says Banks Discriminate Against Conservatives—and That He Was a Victim

The White House is preparing an executive order that threatens fines for banks that deny services on political grounds, citing the experiences of conservative groups and crypto companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a CNBC interview Tuesday, Trump expounded on his own experiences with banks after his first term, saying he was denied accounts by JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America and had to go from bank to bank trying to open accounts.

“The banks discriminated against me very badly. And I was very good to the banks,” Trump said after being asked about the draft order.

Trump’s history with banks goes back decades and has at times been rocky. After doing extensive business with Trump in the 1980s and 1990s, some Wall Street banks pulled back in part because of frustration with his business practices and because he moved away from real-estate projects that required financing, the Journal has reported.

After his first term as president, Trump said he experienced a new problem: being unable to get an account. “I’ve never had anything like it,” he said in the interview Tuesday. “It’s not like, gee, you defaulted on a loan.”

The remarks echo complaints by some conservatives who have accused banks of discriminating against them, a practice known more broadly as debanking.

Trump attacks Bank of America, JPMorgan

Just days after his inauguration in January, Trump gave voice to the issue when he confronted Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives,” Trump said by video. “Because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank and that included a place called Bank of America.”

Trump also called out Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, who wasn’t on stage with Moynihan but who was attending the conference.

Cryptocurrency businesses have also recently said that they were refused banking services during the Biden administration. Democrats, too, have cited their own examples of customers being denied services, including formerly incarcerated people.

Trump on Tuesday called out banks for specifically targeting his supporters.

A draft of the executive order viewed by the Journal accuses banks of operating a “government-directed surveillance program” in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The government suggested to banks that they flag individuals who made payments involving terms such as “Trump” or “MAGA,” according to the draft, which could be subject to revisions and hasn’t been signed.

Banks deny closing accounts for political or religious reasons, saying closures have been driven by legal, reputational or financial risks—including those stemming from the U.S.’s anti-money-laundering laws.

They have largely blamed regulators for creating the pressure to avoid such risks, though some have moved to withdraw policies that expose them to criticism of political or religious bias.

President’s experiences

In the interview Tuesday, Trump said he was dropped by JPMorgan after his first term as president.

“I was loaded up with cash and they told me, ‘I’m sorry, sir, we can’t have you, you have 20 days to get out,’” Trump said. “I was never in this situation before.”

A JPMorgan spokeswoman said the bank doesn’t close accounts for political reasons. “We agree with President Trump that regulatory change is desperately needed,” she said.

The president said he later called up Bank of America and suggested he spoke directly to the bank’s CEO, but was again denied. A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment on Trump’s remarks. The bank has said it welcomes the administration’s efforts to provide regulatory clarity.

Trump said he ended up depositing his money at a series of smaller banks.

His remarks expand on allegations made by his businesses. The Trump Organization sued Capital One over the bank’s decision in 2021 to shut down hundreds of its corporate accounts.

Capital One said in a court filing that it only closes accounts for “legally and regulatorily permissible reasons.”

Trump on Tuesday acknowledged that banks were under regulatory pressures.

“The group they’re really afraid of is bank regulators,” he said.

