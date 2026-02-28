Trump vs Anthropic: Why Pentagon, other agencies have blacklisted Claude; ‘6-month phase out’
Donald Trump on Friday asked the Department of War and other federal agencies to ‘immediately’ stop using Anthropic's technology
President Donald Trump on Friday asked the Department of War and other federal agencies to ‘immediately’ stop using Anthropic's technology after the AI startup rejected the Pentagon's demand that it agree to unconditional military use of its Claude models.
"I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
Describing Anthropic bosses as ‘left-wing nut jobs’, Trump added that they have ‘made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution’.
“Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY.”
Trump vs Anthropic
A public showdown between the Trump administration and Anthropic started after military officials demanded the company bend its ethical policies by Friday or risk damaging its business. CEO Dario Amodei immediately declared that his company ‘cannot in good conscience accede’.
Anthropic is the maker of the chatbot Claude. The AI startup stated that it sought narrow assurances from the Pentagon that the chatbot won’t be used for mass surveillance of Americans or in fully autonomous weapons.
But after months of private talks exploded into public debate, it said in a Thursday statement that new contract language ‘framed as compromise was paired with legalese that would allow those safeguards to be disregarded at will’.
Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, soon posted on social media: “The Department of War has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal) nor do we want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement. This narrative is fake and being peddled by leftists in the media.”
“This is a simple, common-sense request that will prevent Anthropic from jeopardizing critical military operations and potentially putting our warfighters at risk. We will not let ANY company dictate the terms regarding how we make operational decisions. They have until 5:01 PM ET on Friday to decide. Otherwise, we will terminate our partnership with Anthropic and deem them a supply chain risk for DOW,” he added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Trump announced that there 'will be a six-month phase-out period for agencies like the Department of War that are using Anthropic's products, at various levels'.
