‘Wake up babe’; Hilarious memes flood Internet as Trump's Liberation Day countdown begins

Donald Trump is expected to announce high tariffs on imports entering the US on April 2, which he described as America's Liberation Day. The US President will not only demonstrate his seriousness about "the most beautiful word in the dictionary" at the White House Rose Garden this evening, but he will also successfully put an end to decades of economic globalization.

According to Politico, three individuals, who were in touch with Trump staff, privately expressed uncertainty about their boss's specific course of action.

As Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement has created fear of anxiety and stress, one White House close ally on the condition of anonymity said, “No one knows what the f**K is going on.”

“What are they going to tariff? Who are they gonna tariff and at what rates? Like, the very basic questions haven’t been answered yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce that “IT’S LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA!”, prompting a flurry of memes on Internet as netizens expressed their worries as well as excitement over new tariff announcement.

“Are we being Unburden from what has been!?” one user asked.

“Big Day for America. Returning to the Golden Age of America,” another commented.

Trump's Liberation Day memes flood Internet

Trump's planned sweeping tariffs on “all countries,” which go into effect on April 2, could raise the price of fruits, vegetables, crude oil, cars, electronics, and more over the coming months.

While tariffs are intended to encourage home manufacturing and purchase by taxing imported goods, the cost rise usually falls on consumers rather than foreign governments. Meanwhile, several economic analysts have cautioned that Trump's broad tariffs on foreign goods may cause price increases and inflation.

Amidst all these concerns around Trump's tariff announcement, here's how Internet is reacting: