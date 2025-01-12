Menu Explore
Trump's national security advisor pick Walz expects call between President-elect and Putin in coming days

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 12, 2025 09:25 PM IST

Trump's national security advisor pick Mike Walz stated that he expects a call between the US President-elect and Russia's Putin in coming days and weeks.

Donald Trump's national security advisor pick Mike Walz in a recent interview with ABC News stated that he expects a call between the US President-elect and Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming days and weeks.

Donald Trump's national security advisor pick Mike Walz(AP)
Donald Trump's national security advisor pick Mike Walz(AP)

Trump, who is scheduled to take the oath of office on January 20, declared during his election campaign last year that he would end Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours after taking over the White House.

This is a developing story

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
