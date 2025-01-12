Trump's national security advisor pick Walz expects call between President-elect and Putin in coming days

Donald Trump's national security advisor pick Mike Walz in a recent interview with ABC News stated that he expects a call between the US President-elect and Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming days and weeks. Donald Trump's national security advisor pick Mike Walz(AP)

Trump, who is scheduled to take the oath of office on January 20, declared during his election campaign last year that he would end Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours after taking over the White House.

This is a developing story