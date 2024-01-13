Two US Navy soldiers reported missing off coast of Somalia, search operation underway

Two US soldiers, who were deployed in area of operation of Navy's 5th Fleet, have been reported missing off the coast of Somalia, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday in a statement without disclosing the names of the sailors who went missing. The United States 5th Fleet area of operations support “a wide variety of missions".(Representative Image/AFP File Photo)

“On the evening of January 11, two US Navy Sailors were reported missing at seat while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia,” CENTCOM wrote. “Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors.”

Citing security concerns, officials stated they would not provide any further details until the rescue operation gets concluded. The command affirmed that private details on the sailors will likewise be kept secret from the public out of consideration for the families.

“For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete," the CENTCOM stated.

The United States 5th Fleet area of operations support “a wide variety of missions" and oversees operations in 2.5 million square miles of water in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean. According to the Navy's website, it consists of 21 nations and three "critical choke points"—the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb in southern Yemen.

This comes amid the Israel-Hamas war and the attack by Houthi rebels on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, increasing tension in the region.

Following this United States and the United Kingdom carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels, who in turn, have pledged to retaliate.

US, UK launch fresh strikes against Houthis in Yemen's Sanaa: Report

The United States and Britain are targeting the Yemeni capital Sanaa with raids, news agency Reuters reported citing the Houthi movement's TV channel Al-Masirah early on Saturday.

The strikes come a day after US President Joe Biden vowed more military action against Yemen's Houthi rebels if they kept up their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea despite dozens of American and British airstrikes on the Iran-backed group's facilities.

US and British warplanes, ships and submarines earlier this week launched missiles against targets across Yemen controlled by the group, which has cast its maritime campaign as support for Palestinians under siege by Israel in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

"We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour," Biden told reporters.

There were reports of explosions early on Friday, Yemen time, at military bases near airports in Sanaa and Yemen's third city Taiz, a naval base at Yemen's main Red Sea port Hodeidah and military sites in the coastal Hajjah governorate.