UAE summer temperatures surge near record highs after hottest ever spring

Aug 4 - The United Arab Emirates is facing surging temperatures this summer after its hottest spring ever, with temperatures soaring close to record highs at the start of August, according to data from the National Centre of Meteorology . The extreme heat in the Gulf country is part of a broader global trend, as rising temperatures continue to reach new heights. Last year was the hottest ever recorded worldwide when global temperatures exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial era levels.

The temperature surge followed the UAE's hottest April and May on record, the NCM said.

On August 1, the temperature in the desert town of Sweihan hit 51.8 C , the highest since 2021, the NCM said. This was just shy of the UAE's all-time high of 52.1 C set in July 2002, also in Sweihan.

Inland areas repeatedly experienced daily temperatures above 50 C in June and July, while seaside urban centres like Dubai and Abu Dhabi consistently posted highs in the mid-forties. The NCM expects the rest of the summer to remain hotter than usual, forecasting August temperatures 0.25 C to 0.5 C above average.

While the NCM has warned residents to limit sun exposure and avoid being outdoors during peak hours, such precautions aren't always possible for those in outdoor industries, like construction and agriculture.

"We are whining while sitting in the air-condition... they are working actually 24/7 in this heat," said Yasir Shahad, a visitor from Australia.

