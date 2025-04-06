April 5 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday expressed disappointment in the U.S. embassy's response to a Russian missile strike that killed 18 people, including nine children, in Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih. Ukraine's Zelenskiy disappointed with US embassy reaction to missile strike

Zelenskiy, who has been cautious about openly criticizing Washington since an uneasy White House meeting with President Donald Trump in February, wrote on social media site X that several embassies in Kyiv had condemned Friday's attack and singled out Russia for carrying it out.

He noted that the message from the U.S. embassy made no reference to Russia in condemning the attack.

"Unfortunately, the response from the U.S. Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction," Zelenskiy wrote in English.

"They are afraid to even say the word 'Russian' when speaking about the missile that murdered children."

Later, in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy praised those who "speak the truth clearly and directly" about the attack.

"Staying silent about the fact that it is Russia killing children with ballistic missiles is wrong and dangerous," he said. "It only encourages the criminals in Moscow to continue the war and ignore diplomacy. Weakness has never ended a war."

U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink, writing on X about the strike, said: "Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end."

Under President Trump, the United States has moved to improve relations with Russia, a shift from the approach of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy has made efforts to smooth over relations with Trump since the Oval Office altercation and praised U.S. efforts to work towards a settlement of the three-year-old war with Russia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.