Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US CDC advisers weigh lower age recommendation for RSV vaccines

Reuters |
Apr 16, 2025 08:05 PM IST

USA-HEALTH/VACCINES (PIX):US CDC advisers weigh lower age recommendation for RSV vaccines

April 16 - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine experts are expected to vote on expanding access to respiratory syncytial virus shots in the second round of their meeting on Wednesday.

US CDC advisers weigh lower age recommendation for RSV vaccines
US CDC advisers weigh lower age recommendation for RSV vaccines

Guidelines from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices help physicians decide what vaccines to recommend to patients and are also used for determining insurance coverage in the U.S.

The country's health regulator has approved three vaccines for RSV — GSK's Arexvy, Moderna's mRESVIA and Pfizer's Abrysvo.

RSV typically causes cold-like symptoms, but is also a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and older adults. An estimated 15,000–20,000 annual RSV-associated hospitalizations occur in the U.S. in adults aged 50–59 years, according to the CDC.

The panel was initially due to meet in February but the meeting was delayed just days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a long-time vaccine skeptic, became the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The session was postponed to allow for public comment, the HHS had said.

The experts are due to vote later on Wednesday on whether to recommend a single dose of RSV vaccines to adults aged 50 to 59 years who are at an increased risk of the severe disease. The CDC currently recommends the vaccine for adults 75 years and older and at-risk adults aged 60 to 74 years.

The CDC had decided to hold off on recommending RSV shots for adults under age 60 last year.

GSK's Arexvy and Pfizer's Abrysvo are approved for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults aged 50 to 59 and 18 to 59, respectively, who are at an increased risk of the disease. Moderna's application for at-risk adults aged 18 to 59 years is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The panel will also vote on recommendations for use of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease, and meningococcal vaccines.

On Tuesday, it discussed narrowing recommendations on the use of COVID-19 booster shots for the upcoming immunization campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / US CDC advisers weigh lower age recommendation for RSV vaccines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On