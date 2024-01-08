US Defence Secy Austin returns after ‘secret’ ICU stint; Pentagon remains tight-lipped on discharge

The Pentagon has been the target of intense criticism for hiding details about Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's prolonged hospitalisation, reflecting a startling lack of transparency over his medical condition at a crucial time for the US military amid the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Austin underwent a medical operation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22, 2023.(AFP file)

On December 22, 2023, Austin underwent a medical operation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and returned home the next day. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on January 1, 2024, following complications after the surgery, according to the latest information published by the Pentagon on Sunday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This information came after both Republicans and Democrats at Congress voiced their grave concerns over confidentiality surrounding his hospitalisation, and the fact that President Joe Biden and other top officials like Jake Sullivan and his deputy Kathleen Hicks, who assumed some of his duties, were kept in the dark about it for several days.

Also Read: A Pentagon mystery: Why was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin''s hospital stay kept secret for days?

Pentagon Press Secy declines to provide full details about Austin's conditions

Speaking to Fox News, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said information regarding Austin's hospitalisation was withheld from the media because of "medical and personal privacy issues."

He revealed that Austin returned home after the surgery as he was on leave at the time of the treatment.

Ryder said Austin started experiencing "severe pain" after the elective surgery and was admitted to the ICU for prompt access to medical assistance. He refused to share any further details regarding the defence secretary's medical conditions, citing privacy concerns.

Austin returned to work from the hospital on Friday, January 5, the Pentagon official said, adding that the Defence Secretary is doing well and is in good spirits.

"Since resuming his duties on Friday evening, the Secretary has received operational updates and has provided necessary guidance to his team," Ryder stated. "He has full access to required communications capabilities and continues to monitor DoD’s day-to-day operations worldwide."

Also Read: US defence secretary Austin says they will 'continue' providing arms to Israel

When will Austin get a discharge from the hospital?

Ryder further informed that Austin spoke with President Biden on Saturday and has been in touch with Kathleen Hicks, the Deputy Secretary of Defence, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his senior staff.

There is no set timeline for that, Ryder said on being asked about Austin's discharge from the hospital. Additionally, he was unable to comment whether Austin will be doing live press conferences during the upcoming week.