By Leah Douglas US farm, food groups largely critical of Trump tariffs

April 3 - Groups representing U.S. farmers and food processors were mostly critical of President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday of sweeping tariffs on imports, which have sparked threats of retaliation and which analysts say will hike prices for consumers.

Here is what some farm trade and lobby groups said about the tariffs:

FARMER GROUPS

The American Farm Bureau Federation, the leading farm lobby, said the tariffs threaten U.S. farmers' competitiveness and could cause long-term damage by eroding market share.

"We share the administration's goal of leveling the playing field with our international partners, but increased tariffs threaten the economic sustainability of farmers who have lost money on most major crops for the past three years," Zippy Duvall, the president of the group, said in a statement.

The National Farmers Union also criticized the plan, saying it puts farmers at risk during a period of economic strain.

"One thing is certain: American family farmers and ranchers will bear the brunt of this global trade war," Rob Larew, the NFU's president, said in a statement.

"Without meaningful support and a commitment to fair trade policies, we will lose even more family farms, weaken rural economies, and ultimately drive up costs and limit choices for consumers at the grocery store," he said.

DAIRY AND PRODUCE

Groups that represent dairy processors and fresh produce growers and retailers said the tariffs risked higher prices for U.S. consumers and smaller markets for farmers.

"Broad and prolonged tariffs on our top trading partners and growing markets will risk undermining our investments, raising costs for American businesses and consumers, and creating uncertainty for American dairy farmers and rural communities," Becky Rasdall Vargas, senior vice president of trade and workforce policy at the International Dairy Foods Association, said in a statement.

The International Fresh Produce Association said it appreciated that Trump exempted fruits and vegetables covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement from tariffs, but added that it was concerned about tariffs on other trading partners.

"The global trade of fresh produce is essential to the health and well-being of people in every nation," Cathy Burns, the CEO of the association, said in a statement.

BEEF AND SEAFOOD

The few positive reactions came from beef and seafood groups, who said they have been disadvantaged in the global market and see the tariffs as an opportunity for growth.

"We've watched as multi-generational family businesses tie up their boats, unable to compete with foreign producers who play by a completely different set of rules," said John Williams, executive director of the Southern Shrimp Alliance.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association said that "America's family farmers have been mistreated by certain trading partners around the world.

"President Trump is taking action to address numerous trade barriers that prevent consumers overseas from enjoying high-quality, wholesome American beef," Ethan Lane, the group's senior vice president of government affairs, said in a statement.

FARM STATE LAWMAKERS

Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, called the tariffs a "national sales tax" on consumers, farmers and businesses.

"This is the biggest tax increase in a generation, and will increase costs by more than $5,000 a year for the average family. The economic chaos and uncertainty the president is creating is endangering our economy," she said in a statement.

Angie Craig, the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, said the tariffs would force U.S. farms to close.

"Increasing input costs, shutting farmers out of export markets and causing middle-class families to pay more at the grocery store is not a winning strategy. Starting trade wars puts family farmers in the crosshairs for retaliation," she said in a statement.

