US issues new guidelines for Cabinet power shifts; Is Austin set to return to Pentagon?

The White House has issued new guidelines for cabinet notifications after President Joe Biden was kept in dark about Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin's secret hospitalisation. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (REUTERS)

This move has been taken to ensure the president is informed whenever the power of a Cabinet leader is transferred to a subordinate.

The Secretary of Defense, Austin, is expected to return to Pentagon on Monday for the first time since his recent hospitalisation, according to a defense official, reported CBS News.

After a follow check-up on Friday, Austin's doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said in a statement issued by the Pentagon that Austin is recovering well .

"Secretary Austin's prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent," the medical officials said in the statement.

All you need to know about the White House's new guidelines

The new policies include six directives that Cabinet agencies must abide by in cases of "delegation of authority," which occurs when secretaries temporarily transfer their authority to a deputy due to illness, travel, or other circumstances, according to a report published by the news agency Associated Press early on Saturday, January 27.

In a memo to the Cabinet, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said, "Through your submissions, you demonstrated your commitment to notifying the White House in the event of a delegation – and upon assumption of a delegation, establishing contact with the White House."

Zients noted that a variety of laws, rules, and executive orders caused some agencies to follow different guidelines at the time. However, the memo stated that through this procedure, we are guaranteed that every agency has a set of standard protocols that they have to adhere to in the event of an authority transfer.

According to the report, the new guidelines require Cabinet agencies to notify Zients' office and the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs when they anticipate and actually execute a delegation of authority.

It further stated that the interim leader would need to get in touch with their principal counterpart at the White House as soon as they took over, and the agency would need to comply with any additional legal notice obligations.

The memo further stressed that agencies should make sure that authority is transferred when a Cabinet official is “travelling to areas with limited or no access to communication, undergoing hospitalization or a medical procedure requiring general anaesthesia, or otherwise in a circumstance when he or she may be unreachable.”

Austin blasted over his secret hospitalisation

Austin was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after 15 days of hospitalisation due to complications related to prostate cancer surgery.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon's internal watchdog said it will review the secrecy surrounding Austin’s hospitalisation and why the Defence Department waited days to inform the White House that he had transferred authority to his deputy.

His failure to disclose his hospitalisation was sharply criticised by members of both political parties and even led to some calls for his resignation.

Austin (70) was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22, 2023, and underwent surgery to treat the cancer, which was detected earlier in the month during a routine screening.