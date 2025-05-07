By Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Humeyra Pamuk U.S. may soon deport migrants to Libya on military flight, sources say

WASHINGTON, - The United States may deport migrants to Libya for the first time this week, three U.S. officials said on Tuesday, despite Washington's past condemnation of its human rights practices and harsh treatment of detainees.

Two of the officials said the U.S. military could fly the migrants to the North African country as soon as Wednesday, but stressed that plans could still change.

The Pentagon referred queries to the White House. The White House, State Department and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters could not determine how many migrants would be sent to Libya or the nationalities of the individuals that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is eyeing for deportation.

In its annual human rights report released last year, the U.S. State Department criticized Libya's "harsh and life-threatening prison conditions" and "arbitrary arrest or detention."

Trump, a Republican, took office in January pledging to deport millions of people. As of Monday, the Trump administration has deported 152,000 people, according to DHS.

Trump's administration has tried to encourage migrants to leave voluntarily by threatening steep fines, trying to strip away legal status, and deporting migrants to notorious prisons in Guantanamo Bay and El Salvador.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week said the United States was not satisfied only with sending migrants to El Salvador.

"We are working with other countries to say: We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings, will you do this as a favor to us," Rubio said at a cabinet meeting at the White House last Wednesday.

"And the further away from America, the better."

A fourth U.S. official said the administration has been looking at a number of countries to send migrants to, including Libya for at least several weeks.

It wasn't immediately clear if the administration had struck an agreement with the Libyan authorities to accept deportees of other nationalities.

On April 19 the Supreme Court justices temporarily barred the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants it accused of being gang members. Trump's administration, which has invoked a rarely used wartime law, has urged the justices to lift or narrow their order.

It is unclear what kind of due process might be underway ahead of any Libya deportations.

Libya has had little peace since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, and it split in 2014 between eastern and western factions, with rival administrations governing in each area.

A Tripoli-based Government of National Unity under Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah was installed through a U.N.-backed process in 2021 but the Benghazi-based House of Representatives no longer recognizes its legitimacy.

