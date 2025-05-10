Menu Explore
Saturday, May 10, 2025
US military ordered to pull books on diversity, gender issues

Reuters |
May 10, 2025 02:54 AM IST

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, - The Pentagon ordered military educational institutions to pull and review any books that promote what it called "divisive concepts and gender ideology" on Friday, in the latest move from President Donald Trump's administration against diversity, equity and inclusion.

Since taking office in January, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has eliminated diversity initiatives at the Pentagon, ended commemorations of identity month celebrations like Black History Month, and removed some books from the Naval Academy, including the memoir of celebrated Black author Maya Angelou.

In a new memo, the Pentagon said that educational materials "promoting divisive concepts and gender ideology are incompatible with the Department's core mission."

It said the military would identify and sequester any such material, and then dispose of it after a review process.

The memo said a temporary committee comprised of leaders, educators, and library professionals from across the military would identify the books and carry out the review.

In an attachment, the memo listed a number of terms to use to help in searching for books, including "diversity, equity and inclusion ," "anti-racism," and "white privilege."

DEI programs seek to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities and other traditionally underrepresented groups.

Civil rights advocates argue such programs, generally backed by Democrats, are needed to address longstanding inequities and structural racism. They have come under attack from conservatives, who say race- and gender-focused initiatives are inherently discriminatory and fail to prioritize merit.

In February, Hegseth chided past celebrations of the U.S. military's diversity in a broad address to Pentagon staff.

"I think the single dumbest phrase in military history is our diversity is our strength," Hegseth said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

