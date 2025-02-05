Menu Explore
US military trying to remove transgender service members, legal filing says

Reuters |
Feb 05, 2025 01:10 AM IST

*

US military trying to remove transgender service members, legal filing says

Emergency legal filing says US military starting to remove transgender troops

*

Trump signed an executive order taking aim at transgender troops

*

Tuesday afternoon hearing on the temporary restraining order

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has started taking steps to try and remove at least one transgender service member and is turning away transgender applicants looking to join the military, an emergency legal filing said on Tuesday.

Trump signed an executive order last week that took aim at transgender troops. It included a line saying that a man identifying as a woman was "not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member."

The order gave Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 60 days to implement changes including a ban on "invented" pronouns.

It did not spell out how, or if, the U.S. military would remove transgender forces since there is no requirement to identify as transgender.

In a personal declaration form accompanying the filing in a district court in Washington, D.C., Miriam Perelson, a female transgender service member, alleged that she was told she must be either classified as a man or be separated from the military.

Perelson refused to sign the statement given to her by her commanding officer and was informed that she would be administratively separated, the emergency legal order said.

"Requiring Miriam, a transgender woman, to serve as a man is the same as saying she cannot serve at all, since it requires her to stop being transgender, which she cannot do because she is transgender," the filing said.

The temporary restraining order, filed by civil rights organization GLAD Law and the National Center for Lesbian Rights , also said that military recruiters had been "directed to cease processing transgender applicants as the branches 'await detailed guidance from the DoD.'"

"Urgent relief is required to prevent Plaintiffs and other service members from being deprived of their careers and suffering dehumanizing treatment based solely on their transgender status," the order said.

The temporary order requests the court to not allow any changes in policy while the court hears a preliminary injunction against Trump's executive order, which was filed in recent days.

Shortly after the motion was filed, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, an appointee of Democratic former President Joe Biden, scheduled a Tuesday afternoon hearing on the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order.

The Pentagon said it did not comment on pending litigation, as a matter of policy.

Reuters has reported that transgender service members and advocates have prepared for months for Trump's executive order.

The military has about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, Department of Defense data show. While transgender rights advocates say there are as many as 15,000 transgender service members, officials say the number is in the low thousands.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

