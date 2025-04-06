Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US sidelines DOJ lawyer after judge orders return of man deported erroneously

Reuters |
Apr 06, 2025 10:00 PM IST

USA-TRUMP/MIGRATION-ERROR (PIX):US sidelines DOJ lawyer after judge orders return of man deported erroneously

By Susan Heavey

US sidelines DOJ lawyer after judge orders return of man deported erroneously
US sidelines DOJ lawyer after judge orders return of man deported erroneously

WASHINGTON, - The Department of Justice on Sunday said it had placed one of its attorneys on leave after he failed to vigorously defend the department's handling of a man erroneously deported to El Salvador in what a U.S. judge called a "wholly lawless" detention.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered at a court hearing on Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be

returned

to Maryland by 11:59 p.m. on Monday despite the DOJ's position that it cannot return him from a sovereign nation.

Asked why the government could not return him, U.S. attorney Erez Reuveni told the court: "I will say, for the court’s awareness, that when this case landed on my desk, the first thing I did was ask my clients that very question. I’ve not received, to date, an answer that I find satisfactory."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told "Fox News Sunday" that Reuveni was no longer actively working on the case or in the department.

"It's a pending matter right now. He was put on administrative leave by Todd Blanche on Saturday," Bondi said.

"You have to vigorously argue on behalf of your client," she said.

President Donald Trump's administration had told the federal court that it had erroneously deported Abrego Garcia to his home country despite a previous court order prohibiting his removal.

Xinis, in a written order on Sunday explaining her Friday ruling, said, "There were no legal grounds for his arrest, detention or removal" or evidence that he was wanted for crimes in El Salvador. "Rather, his detention appears wholly lawless," she wrote in the filing.

The Trump administration has appealed the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / US sidelines DOJ lawyer after judge orders return of man deported erroneously
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On