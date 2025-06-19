By Kanishka Singh US to end LGBT suicide prevention service, says general hotline sufficient

WASHINGTON, - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is ending funding for an LGBT suicide prevention hotline that it says encourages "radical gender ideology," a move that the project running the service called "devastating."

The Trevor Project, a non-profit that provides free, specialized support to LGBT youth, said on Wednesday that its hotline would soon close as a result of the funding not being renewed.

"I am devastated and heartbroken. The @TrevorProject received official notice that The Trump administration has ordered the closure of the national LGBTQ youth suicide lifeline in 30 days," Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black said in a statement on Instagram.

A spokesman for the White House Office of Management and Budget said funding would continue for 988 Lifeline, a wider suicide prevention hotline.

"The president's Budget funds the 988 at $520 million – the same number as under Biden. It does not, however, grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by 'counselors' without consent or knowledge of their parents," the spokesman added.

Since taking office in January, Trump has signed multiple executive orders aimed at restricting transgender rights and dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion practices in the government and private sector. The Trump administration says such steps restore fairness, but civil rights and LGBT advocates say they leave marginalized groups more vulnerable.

"The administration is eliminating a critical, life-saving resource that was part of this nation's public health infrastructure," said Black, adding that it seemed the country "has failed our LGBTQ young people."

The hotline had serviced over 1.3 million young people since its inception in 2022, Black added.

