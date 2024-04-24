 US Warns of Sanctions Risk as Pakistan Inks Deals With Iran - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US Warns of Sanctions Risk as Pakistan Inks Deals With Iran

Bloomberg |
Apr 24, 2024 04:43 PM IST

The US has warned of sanctions risks for Pakistan after the government in Islamabad signed security and economic deals with Iran during a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to the South Asian country.

The US has warned of sanctions risks for Pakistan after the government in Islamabad signed security and economic deals with Iran during a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to the South Asian country. 

US Warns of Sanctions Risk as Pakistan Inks Deals With Iran
US Warns of Sanctions Risk as Pakistan Inks Deals With Iran

“We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions,” US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington Tuesday. “Ultimately, the Government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The warnings came as Washington imposed sanctions last week on suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, which included four based in China and Belarus. Patel said on the sanctions that the US will continue to “disrupt” and take action against proliferation networks and weapons of mass destruction. 

Pakistan has been looking to revive a project to build a gas pipeline from Iran, which has been delayed for decades due to the risk of sanctions from the US. Last month, Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu said in a congressional hearing that the Biden administration will uphold all sanctions related to Iran when he was asked about the Pakistan-Iran pipeline. 

Pakistan plans to request for a sanctions waiver on the pipeline. In a joint statement on Wednesday released after Raisi left Pakistan, both countries agreed on the “importance of cooperation in the energy domain,” including the gas pipeline project. 

“The US will certainly not like Pakistan and Iran to come closer,” said Shaista Tabassum, a professor at the University of Karachi.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Raisi witnessed the signing of eight agreements in Islamabad, including the setting up of a special economic zone, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported. The two countries are looking to repair ties after firing missiles at each other in January to target militant hideouts on either side of their shared border. 

Raisi said in a news conference on Monday that Pakistan and Iran needed to boost bilateral trade to about $10 billion in the next three to four years. 

Read more: Pakistan, Iran Envoys to Return to Their Posts as Relations Thaw

This week, Iran and Pakistan agreed to ban terror groups operating on each other’s soil, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry said in a separate statement. Raisi, the first Iranian president to visit Islamabad in eight years, concluded his visit on Wednesday.

His visit was an “attempt to reaffirm ties and reestablish a warm relationship,” said Madiha Afzal, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / US Warns of Sanctions Risk as Pakistan Inks Deals With Iran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On