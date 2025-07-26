Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vandals set fire to a mouse statue that's a TV star and mascot for a German broadcaster

AP |
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 11:16 pm IST

Vandals set fire to a mouse statue that's a TV star and mascot for a German broadcaster

BERLIN — Vandals set fire to a mouse statue that's a TV star and mascot for children's programming at German broadcaster WDR, the television station said Saturday.

Vandals set fire to a mouse statue that's a TV star and mascot for a German broadcaster
Vandals set fire to a mouse statue that's a TV star and mascot for a German broadcaster

The cartoon mouse, known only as “Die Maus,” is the eponymous star of “Die Sendung mit der Maus” since it first aired in West Germany in 1971. Each short episode features other languages and educational segments.

The statue — featuring the character's famous orange body with brown ears, arms and legs — greets families and children outside a media building in Cologne, Germany.

A receptionist for WDR saw several young people standing around the statue in Cologne on a camera feed overnight Friday into Saturday. She then noticed flames and called the fire department, WDR said.

The fire blackened parts of the mouse's face and arm, images show. The station said a police complaint had been filed against an unidentified person.

Matthias Körnich, head of children's programming for WDR, said it's not just a figurine that was damaged.

“A piece of childhood, a symbol of joy and togetherness has been attacked,” he said. “The mouse belongs to Cologne.”

The mouse statue isn't the first German TV character to be attacked.

In 2009, the statue of a depressed German loaf of bread named Bernd das Brot was stolen from his traditional place outside the town hall in Erfurt, where German children’s public television channel KiKA is based.

Bernd, a cult classic in Germany, was held hostage for nearly two weeks before being discovered unharmed in an abandoned barracks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Vandals set fire to a mouse statue that's a TV star and mascot for a German broadcaster
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On