Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Vietnam to host China, EU leaders in coming weeks amid US tariff risks, sources say

Reuters |
Apr 02, 2025 10:30 AM IST

*

Vietnam to host China, EU leaders in coming weeks amid US tariff risks, sources say

Xi to meet Vietnam's leaders on April 14, sources say

*

China, Vietnam to discuss rail, other issues, sources say

*

Next week Spain's PM Sanchez, EU trade commissioner visit Hanoi

*

China, EU, Vietnam run large trade surpluses with US

By Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio

HANOI, - China's President Xi Jinping and European Union leaders are set to visit Vietnam in the next few weeks in a swirl of diplomatic activity amid growing risks from U.S. trade tariffs, officials said.

China, the EU and Vietnam run very large trade surpluses with the United States and have all faced new tariffs from Donald Trump's administration, with more expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping is expected to meet Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on April 14, two Vietnamese officials with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters, in what would be his second visit to the country in less than 18 months.

Xi's multi-day visit to Vietnam is part of a wider trip to Southeast Asia, including Cambodia and Malaysia, according to two diplomats.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it had no information to share when asked about the trip at a news briefing on Monday.

Vietnam's foreign affairs ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Both Vietnamese sources said that among issues to be discussed are railways linking northern Vietnam with China which the two countries have agreed to develop to boost connections and trade.

One source said Xi's trip would take place amid "strategic adjustments by major countries," citing Trump's shifting policies as the main change.

Vietnam is also in the process of approving the use of China's COMAC planes, with an industrial source in Vietnam saying that a formal green light could coincide with Xi's visit.

That could pave the way for the leasing and potentially even the purchase of Chinese commercial jets by Vietnamese airlines.

Just days before Xi's visit, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to meet Vietnamese leaders on April 9, followed by EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, according to official programmes.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are also planning to visit Hanoi in the following weeks, European officials and diplomats have said.

"The tide of tariffs and export controls is rising... We want to create new opportunities to trade and invest with trusted partners," von der Leyen told top officials from Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN in a video message when they were gathered last month in Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
