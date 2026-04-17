Watch: US Central Command releases footage of navy redirecting ship amid Hormuz blockade as Iran war stalemate persists

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday released footage showing the US Navy enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports by diverting a merchant vessel.

A sailor aboard the USS Michael Murphy (Warship 112) is seen communicating with the “Motor Vessel Molly".(File Photo/CENTCOM)

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In a post on X, a sailor aboard the USS Michael Murphy (Warship 112) is seen communicating with the “Motor Vessel Molly,” informing the crew that the ship would be escorted to its next port of call.

“Thank you for your cooperation,” the sailor can be heard saying in the video.

Also Read: ‘As long as it takes’: US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns of sustained blockade on Iran ports

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{{^usCountry}} CENTCOM added that US forces remain fully prepared to maintain the blockade for as long as necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CENTCOM added that US forces remain fully prepared to maintain the blockade for as long as necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It also said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, it said, “USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran's ports and coastline. U.S. forces are NOT blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President's proclamation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, it said, “USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran's ports and coastline. U.S. forces are NOT blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President's proclamation.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Central Command shared photos of sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119).

In line with Trump's Hormuz plan, for now

This move comes after President Donald Trump said that the US will start blocking the Strait of Hormuz, after talks with Iran failed in Pakistan last weekend.

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The blockade went into effect on Monday at 10am (local time).

Since then, there has not been much difference to the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, with at least eight ships, including three Iran-linked tankers, crossing the strategic waterway on Tuesday, according to shipping data.

Also Read: After Trump's America and Iran both block Strait of Hormuz, how will it impact India? Explained

Currently, Washington and Iran are abiding by the two-week ceasefire that started last week, with reports suggesting that the two nations are considering extending their ceasefire by two weeks to create more time for negotiating a broader peace deal.

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"We're doing very well with the blockade. It's very routine for us. The Navy's incredible, and I think the blockade is doing very well. No ship is even thinking about entering. No ship is going past our Navy," Trump said highlighting the ongoing US military measures in the region.

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