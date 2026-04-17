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Watch: US Central Command releases footage of navy redirecting ship amid Hormuz blockade as Iran war stalemate persists

It said US forces are actively enforcing blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, besides naval vessels and aircraft

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 11:04 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday released footage showing the US Navy enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports by diverting a merchant vessel.

A sailor aboard the USS Michael Murphy (Warship 112) is seen communicating with the “Motor Vessel Molly".(File Photo/CENTCOM)

In a post on X, a sailor aboard the USS Michael Murphy (Warship 112) is seen communicating with the “Motor Vessel Molly,” informing the crew that the ship would be escorted to its next port of call.

“Thank you for your cooperation,” the sailor can be heard saying in the video.

Also Read: ‘As long as it takes’: US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns of sustained blockade on Iran ports

The Central Command shared photos of sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119).

In line with Trump's Hormuz plan, for now

This move comes after President Donald Trump said that the US will start blocking the Strait of Hormuz, after talks with Iran failed in Pakistan last weekend.

The blockade went into effect on Monday at 10am (local time).

Since then, there has not been much difference to the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, with at least eight ships, including three Iran-linked tankers, crossing the strategic waterway on Tuesday, according to shipping data.

Also Read: After Trump's America and Iran both block Strait of Hormuz, how will it impact India? Explained

Currently, Washington and Iran are abiding by the two-week ceasefire that started last week, with reports suggesting that the two nations are considering extending their ceasefire by two weeks to create more time for negotiating a broader peace deal.

"We're doing very well with the blockade. It's very routine for us. The Navy's incredible, and I think the blockade is doing very well. No ship is even thinking about entering. No ship is going past our Navy," Trump said highlighting the ongoing US military measures in the region.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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