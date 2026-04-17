Watch: US Central Command releases footage of navy redirecting ship amid Hormuz blockade as Iran war stalemate persists

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday released footage showing the US Navy enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports by diverting a merchant vessel. A sailor aboard the USS Michael Murphy (Warship 112) is seen communicating with the “Motor Vessel Molly". (File Photo/CENTCOM) In a post on X, a sailor aboard the USS Michael Murphy (Warship 112) is seen communicating with the “Motor Vessel Molly,” informing the crew that the ship would be escorted to its next port of call. “Thank you for your cooperation,” the sailor can be heard saying in the video. Also Read: ‘As long as it takes’: US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns of sustained blockade on Iran ports

CENTCOM added that US forces remain fully prepared to maintain the blockade for as long as necessary. It also said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft. In a post on X, it said, “USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran's ports and coastline. U.S. forces are NOT blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President's proclamation.” Also Read: Is Trump's plan to block Strait of Hormuz working out? What we know about the US blockade The Central Command shared photos of sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119).