'What a loser': Biden unleashes blistering attack on Trump in fiery Maryland speech, slams 'brazen corruption'

Former US President Joe Biden launched one of his strongest attacks yet on President Donald Trump, calling him "a loser" during a speech at the Maryland Democratic Party's gala on Saturday.

Joe Biden sharply criticized Donald Trump over corruption allegations, foreign policy, Washington projects and the January 6 Capitol riot. (AP)

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Biden accused the Trump administration of corruption, incompetence and damaging America's global standing as Democrats intensified campaigning ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.

Biden issued a statement promoting grassroots political engagement before speaking at the dinner. "I've always believed democracy isn't a spectator sport," he remarked, commending volunteers for organizing campaigns throughout communities, making phone calls, and knocking on doors.

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“What a loser.”

During his keynote speech at the "Live! Casino & Hotel" Maryland in Hanover, Biden attacked several of Trump's initiatives in Washington, such as the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, plans for a triumphal arch, and the demolition of the White House East Wing for a ballroom.

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{{^usCountry}} Biden also accused the administration of engaging in "brazen, blatant corruption" on an unprecedented scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biden also accused the administration of engaging in "brazen, blatant corruption" on an unprecedented scale. {{/usCountry}}

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Biden went on, "The reflecting pool project in particular, for which the federal government awarded a $1.7 million no-bid filtration system contract to a Trump donor who is a neighbor of the president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration."

These initiatives, according to Biden, were a reflection of the administration's misguided goals. He called the initiatives a disgrace and said, “It's not just his vanity projects.”

He also mentioned how, following Trump's defeat to Biden in his first term in office, the administration has been attempting to compensate individuals found guilty of and then pardoned by the president for their roles in the violent incident at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

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He added, “Whoa! What a loser.”

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Biden attacks Trump's domestic and foreign policies

Biden also questioned Trump's handling of foreign affairs. He accused the president of weakening the United States' alliances and diminishing the country's international influence.

“He’s diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history has,” Biden said.

The former president criticized Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and argued that the administration had undermined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Biden claimed the alliance had suffered because of Trump's approach to the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine and by the war that the US and Israel started in Iran in late February.