What does ‘cute winter boots’ mean? Viral TikTok trend explained

What is the ‘cute winter boots’ trend on TikTok?

Following the recent TikTok ban, which the president halted, users began employing the phrase “cute winter boots” to bypass the platform's algorithm. According to a Reuters report, some users have complained that their content has been censored ever since the ban was lifted. Many claimed that content moderation has become more prevalent and that the platform is now striking comments that include phrases like “Free Luigi” and “Free Palestine.”

TikTok denies algorithm changes

However, TikTok has denied such claims, saying, “Our policies and algorithms did not change over the weekend.” “We are working hard to restore our U.S. operations back to normal and expect some temporary instability as we restore our services, which could impact TikTok features or users' access to the app,” the platform added in their statement to Reuters.

TikTok users trying to avoid alleged ‘shadowban’

Hence, in an attempt to avoid censorship, users are using the phrase “cute winter boots” to share their controversial political views. A TikToker, who goes by the name Julia, shared a video of herself with the caption: “Hey so these BOOTS are so cute right guys?!?!?! Right?!?!?! INSANE!!!!!!”

The clip, which garnered two million views, was, in fact, about Trump's address at his victory rally in Pennsylvania, where he spoke of “election rigging and being president in time for both the Olympics and the World Cup,” as reported by The Independent.

Julia told the outlet, “Quite a few people began to notice that when you outwardly say his [Trump] name in a video it’s either shadow banned or censored completely.” “The only way to talk about it without the video being removed was using ‘boots’” she continued, adding, “I watched the entire speech on TV and I knew he said Elon definitely had something to do with votes in Pennsylvania.”

Netizens issue warning about ‘dangerous’ trend

However, several others on YouTube and X have pointed out that the trend is being used by “liberals” to share the locations of ICE raids. YouTuber Corbin Logue shared a video decoding the meaning of the viral phrase, claiming that it is a “call for a movement.” In his video, Logue shows several TikTok videos captioned “cute winter boots,” containing information about ICE raid locations and other secret phrases like “La Migra” to “warn” “illegal immigrants” about the immigrant officers.

An X user, who goes by the name @gracefullgrit, called out the “cute winter boots squad,” saying, “Do you know that your Discord and your pseudo revolution is only a revolution if your code word is not known by the general public?” The user went on to say, “President Trump won his role because hard-working immigrants like me and hard-working Americans like me are tired of our cities and states becoming crime-ridden s**tholes.”

Another X user named Sarah Fields shared a tweet that read, “The TikTok app has a concerning hashtag being used called # cutewinterboots. Videos using this hashtag are being posted by liberals all across the country who are using code words to spread information about ICE locations and where they want to meet up to organize riots and demonstrations.”

“When sizes of boots are discussed, they are actually speaking of types of weapons. They are also revealing locations where ICE will be in order to protect illegals. Other topics discussed include how they will ass@ssinate certain leaders in this country, burn down buildings and houses, and go face-to-face with ICE with their selected weapons,” Fields added.