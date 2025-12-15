Who is Benjamin Erickson? Brown University shooting suspect identified as 24-year-old

The suspect in the shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday was identified as Benjamin Erickson - a 24-year-old. He is now in custody, police announced earlier on Sunday. A woman lights candles in front of the Barus & Holley engineering building, the day after Brown University.(REUTERS)

Washington and NBC News identified Erickson as the suspect in Saturday's shooting in which two were killed and nine were injured. Earlier, the police had described him as a male "in his 30s wearing black clothes”. He was taken into custody early on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. from a hotel in Rhode Island.

The Providence Police Department has not officially confirmed the identity of the suspect in Saturday's shooting at Brown University. NBC News reported that, as of now, only the suspect's name is known and further details are being investigated. A connection between Erickson and Brown University is also being investigated by the PD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

What We Know About Benjamin Erickson

NBC News reported that sources tell them that Benjamin Erikson may have had a history of mental illness, which is now being investigated by the police. "Authorities are looking into what might be an extensive mental health history for Erickson, the sources said," the NBC News report noted.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that Erickson is a resident of Wisconsin. WaPo said citing public records that he may have lived in an apartment on Southwest Waterfront in Washington D.C.

Some posts on social media cited an alleged LinkedIn profile of Erickson, which said that he was former US Army cyber officer who graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Maddison. However, these details remain unconfirmed, as of now.

FBI director Kash Patel confirmed on Sunday that Erickson was tracked down using the geolocation of his phone. Two handguns and two loaded 30-round magazines were found in his possession when the Providence PD and the FBI nabbed him earlier on Sunday.