Who is Mordechai Brafman? Miami Beach man accused of shooting 2 men he described as ‘2 Palestinians’

A Miami Beach man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday night that left two people injured. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Mordechai Brafman, got out of his car and opened fire at the two victims who he described to police as “two Palestinians.” He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted murder. Miami Beach man accused of shooting two men he described to detectives as “two Palestinians."(HT File)

The shooting occurred at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. CCTV footage shows the suspect's truck traveling south on Pine Tree Drive before taking a U-turn upon seeing the victims' car. He then stops his truck right in front of their car, gets out of his vehicle and opens fire at them. According to the arrest documents, Brafman shot at the vehicle "17 times, unprovoked, striking both victims.”

Another surveillance video shows the victims arriving at a condominium building on Indian Creek Drive after the shooting. They can be seen getting out of their car, with one of them covered in blood.

Victims injured -

One victim was shot in the left shoulder while the other was shot in the left forearm. Both of them have not been identified as of now. The victims and the suspect did not know each other at the time of the shooting.

According to CBS News, Brafman told police that while he was driving his vehicle, "he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both."

“It should be noted that while in custody in our interview room, the defendant spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both. The victims and the defendant do not know each other,” the arrest report states.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Neighbors shocked-

Neighbors spoke to 7News and described the chaos on their street.

“Look at all of the police,” an area resident told the outlet.

Another added, “It was pretty intense. All the traffic was cleared; it was just police officers.”