Who was George Lowe? Voice of ‘Space Ghost’ dies at 67, tributes pour in

George Lowe, the American voice actor best known for voicing the Hanna-Barbera character 'Space Ghost' in ‘Space Ghost Coast to Coast’, has died at the age of 67. Lowe died on Sunday following health complications. The news of his passing was shared by his longtime friend, “Marvelous” Marvin Boone, on Facebook. George Lowe has died at the age of 67. (X/ @Beuford2Beuford)

“I'm beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me had also died. He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I've stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto,” Boone wrote.

Who was George Lowe?

George Lowe, born in 1957, began his career in the 1980s, initially working on occasional voiceover projects. His big break came in 1994 when he was cast as the voice of ‘Space Ghost’ for ‘Space Ghost Coast to Coast’ in 1994. The show ran for over 10 years and completed more than100 episodes.

Lowe later expanded his presence on Adult Swim, the adult-oriented programming block on Cartoon Network, voicing characters in several other hit shows, including Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, Sealab 2021, The Brak Show, Squidbillies, and 12 Oz. Mouse. He also lent his voice to roles in American Dad, Celebrity Deathmatch, The Grinch, and various other projects.

In July 2023, ‘Space Ghost Coast to Coast’ contributing writer MC Chris revealed that Lowe had suffered an aortic dissection, which required intubation twice. At the time, Lowe was under the care of a nurse at his home in Florida, as reported by TV Line.

Tributes -

Following his passing, fans and colleagues alike took to X (formerly Twitter) to share heartfelt tributes.

“We have lost a true legend. RIP to the great George Lowe. There will never be another like him. Thanks for all the laughs, sir,” one person wrote.

Another expressed, “Tragic news. George Lowe and Space Ghost were icons of my adolescence and early adulthood. The idea that I will never hear his voice again is crushing. This is really “bringin’ me down, man!” Rest in peace.”

A third person wrote, “RIP George Lowe. He was insanely funny and my favorite talk show host. No one could deliver a line like him. You can't really overstate the impact of Space Ghost. Without it there'd be no Adult Swim, no Aqua Teen, no Tim & Eric. The show should have ran for 30 years.”