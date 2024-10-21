Who was Shirel Golan? Nova festival survivor dies tragically on her 22nd birthday; devastated brother blames Israel

In a tragic turn of events, Nova festival survivor was found dead on her 22nd birthday after committing suicide. According to her brother Eyal Golan, Shirel Golan was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after following Hamas' brutal attack on Israel. Shirel Golan died by suicide on October 20 at her residence in Porat, northwest Israel, close to Netanya.(Insta)

She died by suicide on October 20 at her residence in Porat, northwest Israel, close to Netanya.

Despite being hospitalised twice for her PTSD symptoms, her brother has now held the state of Israel responsible for her death, claiming that she received no assistance.

“If the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened. The State of Israel killed my sister twice. Once in October, mentally, and a second time today, on her 22nd birthday, physically,” he told reporters, as per Daily Mail.

Shirel Golan attended Nova festival with her partner

Last year, Shirel and her partner Adi attended the Nova festival in southern Israel when Hamas terrorists stormed the region in Kibbutz Re'im, killing 364 attendees.

The duo spent hours hiding beneath a bush and barely avoided death when they refused to board a car with eleven other people, who were later executed or captured by Hamas.

A cop identified as Remo Salman El-Hozayel evacuated them and rushed them to safety. The heroic officer saved 200 festival attendees.

Shirel Golan struggled with PTSD symptoms

According to her family members, Shirel displayed PTSD symptoms like disassociation and detachment in the weeks after the massacre.

Eyal informed that Shirel told him she did not receive any assistance from the state when he suggested her to seek aid. Her devastated brother further claimed that his family made an effort to look after her.

Speaking to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, he said that his mother was “forced to take early retirement” to look after her daughter. “We didn't move a millimeter from her, and the only time we left her alone was today, and she decided to take her own life.”