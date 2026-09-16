Why is League of Legends down? Riot Games provides server outage update as thousands complain; when game will be back
League of Legends by Riot Games is down for thousands of users in North America and the game provided an update on their status page.
League of Legends by Riot Games is down for thousands of users in North America on September 15. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted nearly 6,000 users facing issues. The site also noted that users had been facing issues since 9:11pm ET.
The site that tracks outages noted that users faced issues with login and game launch. League of Legends or Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena video game. It has drawn many users over the years and they rushed to complain about the downtime.
League of Legends down: Thousands complain
Several people shared the issues they were facing with League of Legends. One remarked “was getting unknown player issue and now I can't log in at all.” Another added "I can "log in" into league because I have it set to auto log me in. When the screen loads it's pretty much all black and says ugh. Edit to say: I JUST updated the client when this happened. This isn't the first time league broke after an update."
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Yet another shared that the ‘client’ was down. However, as per Downdetector, the number of users facing issues has dipped now and the comments also indicate that the game is back up and running for some players. The site still shows issues persist for gamers so the matter has likely not been fully resolved.
On X too, people complained. One user wrote “LEAGUE OF LEGENDS IS DOWN.” Another page noted “we're seeing signs of trouble. Is it down for you too?”. Yet another asked “something's off. Anything broken on your end?”.
A user also shared a screenshot of their League of Legends screen amid the outage.
“Soooo did anyone else just update League of Legends and get this screen when it loaded?,” they had written. However, a later screenshot shared by them indicated they were able to get back into the game. They further remarked “Update came out of nowhere, then suddenly this happens. I don't even wanna risk logging out of the Riot Client.” Again, others complained that they were facing the same issue still and did not share whether the matter had been resolved for them at the time of writing.
Why is League of Legends down?
Riot Games also addressed the outage on their Status Page. They noted that servers were down for a scheduled maintenance. “At 09/16/2026 02:00 PDT the game will be unavailable until 09/16/2026 05:00 PDT,” the notification read.
It added that Android, iOS, macOS, Windows would all be impacted. Thus, the game is expected to be back by 8:00am ET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More