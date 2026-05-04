Winter storm warnings in Colorado and Wyoming: NWS alerts about power outages, travel disruptions

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced new winter storm warnings in two states as perilous snow conditions make a return to the Midwest this week. Winter storm warnings are in effect in Wyoming and Colorado as the National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall and dangerous conditions. (AP)

Following a series of damaging storms last week, temperatures dropped across the United States over the weekend. However, residents should be ready to retrieve their winter attire for the rest of this week.

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Winter storm warning in Wyoming and Colorado Stormy weather resumed on the evening of Monday, May 4, in Wyoming and Colorado—two states that have already experienced severe weather this month. The National Weather Service has now cautioned that these same areas will again face the threat of heavy snowfall, hazardous winds, and plummeting temperatures.

Regions such as Elk Mountain, Arlington, Albany, and Centennial will be under significant threat on Monday, with conditions anticipated to persist until at least Wednesday afternoon, as per Men's Journal. This official warning will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on May 6.

In Colorado, the situation will be quite similar. The NWS initially said that up to 24 inches of snow could be expected at elevations above 8,000 feet, which includes the Rocky Mountain National Park. Other impacted areas include the Medicine Bow Range, the northern Front Range foothills, and Estes Park.

“Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times, especially late Tuesday,” the NWS alerts.

Winter storm warning in Wyoming and Colorado: Residents urges to avoid travel Residents are advised against traveling during this warning period, as snowy conditions may hinder driving, and diminished visibility will heighten the risk of accidents or collisions.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

The National Weather Service also cautioned that outdoor activities may pose risks due to the intensity of these conditions and the rapid onset expected. They specifically highlight the dangers for hikers, hunters, and snowmobilers who may become disoriented due to poor visibility in falling snow.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of the heavy, wet snow on tree limbs and powerlines and could cause sporadic power outages,” they further warned.