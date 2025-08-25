* Wrongly deported migrant Abrego again faces possible removal to Uganda or Costa Rica

Abrego offered deportation to Costa Rica if he pleads guilty, court filing says

Otherwise the Salvadoran man is threatened with deportation to Uganda

US says he is a dangerous criminal; defense lawyers say he is target of vindictive prosecution

By Daniel Trotta

Aug 25 -

Kilmar Abrego, the migrant whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him a symbol of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies, has been summoned to appear before federal officials in Baltimore on Monday while facing the possibility of being deported again, this time to Uganda.

Abrego, 30, was released from criminal custody in Tennessee on Friday and returned to a family home in Maryland after more than five months of detention, including time in a controversial mega-prison in his native El Salvador known for its harsh conditions. But he may not be free for long, as immigration officials could take him into custody and initiate new deportation proceedings.

U.S. officials have offered to deport him to Costa Rica - like El Salvador, a Spanish-speaking country in Central America - if he pleads guilty to charges of transporting migrants living illegally in the U.S., according to his lawyers. Without a guilty plea, he could be removed to Uganda, an East African country that is "far more dangerous," his lawyers said in court documents filed on Saturday.

Abrego has pleaded not guilty, but his lawyers acknowledged they have entered plea discussions with the government to possibly avoid deportation to Uganda.

His lawyers are also asking the court to dismiss the charges, saying he had been "vindictively and selectively" prosecuted out of Trump administration retaliation for challenging his previous deportation.

Abrego was deported to El Salvador in March despite a 2019 immigration court ruling that he not be sent there due to a risk of persecution by gangs. He was flown back to the U.S. in June to face the new charges.

His case drew attention as the Trump administration for months took no apparent steps to bring him back despite an official's acknowledgement that his deportation had been an "administrative error" and a federal judge's order to facilitate his return.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw last month affirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes' order for Abrego to be released from pre-trial custody, finding he was neither a danger to the community nor a risk of flight.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the U.S. government still considered him a dangerous criminal and an immigration violator, calling him a "monster" who was released by "activist liberal judges."

Immigration activists have announced they will hold a prayer vigil in support of Abrego outside the Baltimore field office at 7 a.m. EDT , an hour before his scheduled check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

