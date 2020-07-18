e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US passenger flights to India can resume July 23

US passenger flights to India can resume July 23

The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights, and said it had approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India. 

world Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:31 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
The Trump administration said in June it wanted “to restore a level playing field for US airlines” under the US-India Air Transport Agreement.
The Trump administration said in June it wanted “to restore a level playing field for US airlines” under the US-India Air Transport Agreement. (REUTERS)
         

The government of India has agreed to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting July 23, the US Transportation Department said on Friday.

The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the US Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in “unfair and discriminatory practices” on charter air carriers serving India.

The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights, and said it had approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India. 

A group representing major US airlines and the Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment on Friday.

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter it was moving to “further expand our international civil aviation operations” and arrangements from some flights “with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries.”

“Under this arrangement,” it added, “airlines from the concerned countries will be able to operate flights from & to India along with Indian carriers.”

The US Transportation Department order was set to take effect next week. The Trump administration said in June it wanted “to restore a level playing field for US airlines” under the US-India Air Transport Agreement. The Indian government had banned all scheduled services and failed to approve US carriers for charter operations, it added.

The US government said in June that Air India had been operating “repatriation” charter flights between India and the United States in both directions since May 7.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Pilot’s camp argues anti-defection law, case draws focus on Speaker’s role
Pilot’s camp argues anti-defection law, case draws focus on Speaker’s role
Covid-19: A million and a manifesto
Covid-19: A million and a manifesto
Covid-19: Appoint officials to monitor hospitals, Centre asks states
Covid-19: Appoint officials to monitor hospitals, Centre asks states
ICMR tells states to scale up rapid antigen testing
ICMR tells states to scale up rapid antigen testing
Goa CM Sawant on sticky wicket as pressure mounts from governor, critics over Covid-19 handling
Goa CM Sawant on sticky wicket as pressure mounts from governor, critics over Covid-19 handling
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In