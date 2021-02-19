US pledges $4bn for Covax programme, returns to Paris pact on climate crisis

US President Joe Biden was set to announce on Friday a contribution of $4 billion for the Covax programme at his first G7 meeting. Later, he was expected to say at a security conference that “democratic progress is under assault” all over the world and democracies should work to “prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history”.

Biden will announce the US contribution to Covax at a virtual meeting with leaders of the six other G7 countries - Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Italy.

The first tranche of $2 billion from the US will go directly to the Gavi vaccine alliance, the White House said in a note. The remaining $2 billion will be released over 2021 and 2022.

The first lot of $500 million will be paid after initial donor pledges are fulfilled and the first doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered.

Covax is a collaboration involving the World Health Organization, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

“In too many places, including in Europe and the United States, democratic progress is under assault,” Biden was to say, according to excerpts released by the White House of his upcoming speech at the Munich Security Conference scheduled for later in the day.

He will further say, “We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people. That is our galvanising mission. Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history. It’s the single best way to realize the promise of our future.”

Also on Friday, the US returned to the Paris Agreement on the climate crisis in a reversal of a major Trump era decision.

“Now, as momentous as our joining the (Paris) Agreement was in 2016 - and as momentous as our rejoining is today - what we do in the coming weeks, months, and years is even more important,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement.