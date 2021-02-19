US pledges $4bn for Covax programme, returns to Paris pact on climate crisis
US President Joe Biden was set to announce on Friday a contribution of $4 billion for the Covax programme at his first G7 meeting. Later, he was expected to say at a security conference that “democratic progress is under assault” all over the world and democracies should work to “prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history”.
Biden will announce the US contribution to Covax at a virtual meeting with leaders of the six other G7 countries - Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Italy.
The first tranche of $2 billion from the US will go directly to the Gavi vaccine alliance, the White House said in a note. The remaining $2 billion will be released over 2021 and 2022.
The first lot of $500 million will be paid after initial donor pledges are fulfilled and the first doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered.
Covax is a collaboration involving the World Health Organization, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
“In too many places, including in Europe and the United States, democratic progress is under assault,” Biden was to say, according to excerpts released by the White House of his upcoming speech at the Munich Security Conference scheduled for later in the day.
He will further say, “We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people. That is our galvanising mission. Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history. It’s the single best way to realize the promise of our future.”
Also on Friday, the US returned to the Paris Agreement on the climate crisis in a reversal of a major Trump era decision.
“Now, as momentous as our joining the (Paris) Agreement was in 2016 - and as momentous as our rejoining is today - what we do in the coming weeks, months, and years is even more important,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sialkot's police station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pledges $4bn for Covax programme, returns to Paris pact on climate crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from Feb 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry and Meghan permanently quit UK royal life
- Queen Elizabeth II ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, to relinquish their honorary titles and patronages following the confirmation that they would not be returning as working royals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden urges push back against China's 'economic abuses'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay: Pakistani envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20 million years of life lost to Covid-19: Study | Key findings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany pledges additional 1.5 billion euros for Covax, WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to double Covax vaccine funding to 1 billion euros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's MI6 apologises for past treatment of LGBT spies based on 'misguided' views
- Gay people were barred from working in Britain’s intelligence services on security grounds, because of the view that they were more susceptible to blackmail than straight people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US states remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK government broke the law by failing to disclose PPE contracts, court rules
- "The Secretary of State spent vast quantities of public money on pandemic-related procurements during 2020," the judge said. "The public were entitled to see who this money was going to, what it was being spent on and how the relevant contracts were awarded."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump Plaza brought down by 3,000 sticks of dynamite
- The 34-storied Trump Plaza was brought down with 3,000 pieces of dynamites by a Maryland-based professional demolition company, Controlled Demolition Inc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water leaks indicate new damage at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox