US population growth in first pandemic year slowest since nation's founding

The population growth of the United States dipped to its lowest in the past year since the nation’s founding, according to figures released on Tuesday. the US Census Bureau said in its report the country’s population grew by only 0.1%, with an additional 392,665 added to the overall numbers. The estimate suggests that the nation’s population increased from 331,449,281 to 331,893,745, a gain of 0.13% since April 1, 2020, the Census Day.

The Census Bureau said that the decline in growth rate can be attributed to decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the ageing of the nation’s population,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a statement.

“Now, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth,” she added.

The US population growth between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, was cumulative of a natural increase, which is the number of excess births over deaths, and net international migration, the difference between the number of people moving into the country and out of the country.

The natural increase stood at 148,043 during the period while the increase due to net international migration stood at 244,622. This is the first time, the report noted, the net international migration has exceeded the natural increase for a given year.

“Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states saw population increases and 17 states and the District of Columbia lost population, 11 of which had losses of over 10,000 people. This is a historically large number of states to lose population in year,” the Census Bureau said in a release.