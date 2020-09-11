e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US President Trump says Kim Jong Un is in great health

US President Trump says Kim Jong Un is in great health

Woodward’s book revealed that Trump believed that when he met Kim Jong Un for the summit he lent legitimacy to the North Korean autocratic leader, according to a report by the Associated Press.

world Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this file picture, US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea.
In this file picture, US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. (REUTERS)
         

US president Donald Trump on Thursday said that no one should underestimate the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he is in good health.

Trump wrote in a tweet, “Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him!”

Several media outlets had reported in the months of April and May, that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had undergone a heart surgery and speculations arose regarding his health. There were reports that his sister Kim Yo Jong was being prepped for taking his position.

Kim made two appearances in the public after these reports had surfaced but speculations regarding his health remain.

Trump posted several tweets after excerpts from Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ came out in the public. The book is a sequel to ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’.

Woodward’s book revealed that Trump believed that when he met Kim Jong Un for the summit, he lent legitimacy to the North Korean autocratic leader, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Trump also believes that intelligence officials have wrongly assessed that Pyongyang would never give up its nuclear weapons.

“It takes me two days. I met... I gave up nothing, they just can’t sell it,” US president told Bob Woodward during an interview.

The book also highlights how Kim Jong Un gave a graphical account to Trump about how he got his uncle killed.

US president Donald Trump has come under huge criticism after the book revealed that he downplayed the effects of coronavirus. The revelations have come out in the public eight weeks before United States goes into polls.

tags
top news
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In